H-E-B hands out $500 bonus to employees

(Photo courtesy of H-E-B.)

Texas grocer H-E-B announced Wednesday that all employees would receive a $500 bonus.

More than 120,000 employees across Texas — both full-time and part-time — will receive the bonus.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” H-E-B President Craig Boyan said in a news release. “Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”