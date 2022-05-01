H-E-B issues recall for brownies over potential metal fragments

Photo credit: H-E-B

H-E-B has recalled brownies due to potential metal fragments found in the product.

The recall is for H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies (12 oz) and H-E-B Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays.

The products were manufactured by an outside supplier and distributed only to H-E-B and Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Texas and Mexico, the grocery store said in a statement.

All affected products have been removed from store shelves. H-E-B said it made the decision to issue a recall after two consumer complaints.

The recall affects the following products:

UPC Number Product Size 4122010951 H-E-B Bakery Two Bite Brownies 12 oz 412048898 Simply Delicious Cookies with Brownie Bites Party Trays N/A

Customers who purchased the product can return it to the store for a full refund.

For more information, contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-855-432-4438.