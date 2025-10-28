H-E-B preparing for 2025 Feast of Sharing series

H-E-B Feast of Sharing will provide over 34,000 meals at several holiday dinners throughout Texas and Mexico.

H-E-B announced that seven of those meals will be held across the Rio Grande Valley in Brownsville, Harlingen, McAllen, Raymondville, Port Isabel, Weslaco and Rio Grande City.

The H-E-B Feast of Sharing is a series of festive gatherings filled with food, music, and holiday cheer.

“Launched in 1989, H-E-B Feast of Sharing gives the company an opportunity to give thanks to its loyal customers and invites everyone to our holiday dinner table,” the company said on their website. “In the more than three decades H-E-B has held the celebrations, more than 375,000 volunteers have helped serve nearly four million meals."

