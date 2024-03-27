x

Hablando Claro: Préstamos hipotecarios para viviendas

2 hours 2 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, March 27 2024 Mar 27, 2024 March 27, 2024 9:57 AM March 27, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Odilia Chaidez y Gina Gonzalez, representants de 'Texas National Bank Mortgage Division' visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los programas hipotecarios para viviendas que ofrecen. 

Número de contacto para más información: 956-225-9060.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

