Hablando Claro: Préstamos hipotecarios para viviendas
Odilia Chaidez y Gina Gonzalez, representants de 'Texas National Bank Mortgage Division' visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre los programas hipotecarios para viviendas que ofrecen.
Número de contacto para más información: 956-225-9060.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
