Halloween store in Harlingen offers low cost costumes for everyone

A Halloween store in Harlingen is helping families stay on a budget this holiday season.

Elmer's Halloween Store offers different types of costumes, including pet costumes.

The store's owner says they opened their doors with the goal to give families a place to shop on a budget.

It all started when co-owner James Arizmendi's uncle bought Halloween costumes in bulk five years ago. His uncle opened up a shop by the side of Wilson Road and sold the costumes.

Two years later, they opened up a shop in Harlingen and eventually, the shop was passed to Arizmendi. Since then, to keep the Halloween spirit alive, they've opened a second shop in Olmito.

"We cater to the people who have four, three, five kids, because you can walk out with $100 and take care of the whole family," Arizmendi said.

Arizmendi says they have over 200 costumes for adults to kids, and he tries to keep prices low by offering costumes at $25 for adults and $15 for kids.

Arizmendi says if you can't find a costume, they offer a wide range of accessories to help you create your own.

For an in depth interview with Arizmendi, watch the video below.