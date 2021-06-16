x

Hanna Makes History

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, November 28 2018 Nov 28, 2018 November 28, 2018 9:44 PM November 28, 2018 in Sports

BROWNSVILLE - It's a first this season for the Hanna Eagles football program.  The team is not only district champs, but bi-district and now area champions.  CHANNEL 5's Erica Ross looks at the playoff path the team has followed.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days