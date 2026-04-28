Region One to host community mental health event in Edinburg

Region One is hosting a community mental health event to help families cope with daily challenges.

Organizers say it's important since mental health is critical for overall health.

Region One Administrator for Counseling and Mental Health Yovann Salinas spoke with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza about what kind of resources will be offered at the event.

The 4th annual Mental Health Awareness Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Region One Conference Center, located at 1900 West Schunior Street in Edinburg.

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