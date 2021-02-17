Happening Now: Free food for HC precinct 2 residents

Free hot meals will be provided for Hidalgo County Precinct 2 residents beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at five locations across the county.

McAllen Site:

Palmview Community Center located at 3401 Jordan Road in McAllen

Hidalgo Site:

Gloria Vista Plaza located at 2500 Dicker Road in Hidalgo.

North San Juan Site 1:

Precinct 2 Lopezville Park located at 507 West Minnesota Road in San Juan.

South San Juan and South Pharr Site:

Precinct 2 Field Operations Facility located at 4011 South Veterans Boulevard in San Juan.

South Alamo Site:

Precinct 2 Community Resource Center located at 1429 South Tower Road in Alamo.

The meals are provided by Precinct 2 Commissioner Eduardo “Eddie” Cantu, Hidalgo County Community Service Agency, City of McAllen Commissioner Tania Ramirez, and City of Hidalgo Commissioner Augusto Contreras.