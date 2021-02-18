Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night

Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley.

A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze warning will go into effect at midnight and end at 9 a.m. Friday.

Temperatures will drop below freezing overnight, with low temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s in most of the Valley.

North breezes will make the temperature feel like it's in the 20s tonight and Friday morning. Dry weather will continue and sunshine is expected to return Friday with highs in the 50s.

Icy roads are not expected overnight.

