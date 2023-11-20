Harlingen airport expecting busy Thanksgiving travel season

Officials at the Valley International Airport in Harlingen are advising travelers to get to the airport early this Thanksgiving.

Over 15,000 people are hitting the skies this week at the Harlingen airport. It’s an increase of 3,000 people compared to last year’s Thanksgiving holiday.

“We are prepared for handling the amount of passengers we will have as a small airport,” Valley International Airport Director of Air Service and Business Development Nicolas Mirman said.

Mirman is advising travelers flying within the U.S. to get to the airport at least two hours early. International travelers should arrive three hours before their flight.

Travelers are also advised to get to the airport with enough time to find parking.

