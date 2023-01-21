Harlingen animal shelter changes name to reflect impact of services provided

The Humane Society of Harlingen is rebranding and is now known as the Humane Society of the Rio Grande Valley.

The shelter says the change is because they have served tens of thousands of animals across the entire Valley between their low-cost vaccine services and spay and neuter surgeries.

“Our goal is not just to keep Harlingen a safe place for pets, we want to make the entire Valley no kill,” the animal shelter’s executive director Luis Quintanilla said. “The city of Harlingen is leading the way, and we're hoping that very soon we can add more cities to that roster…We are located in Harlingen, but we can help serve the entire community as we have been."

The shelter says while it cannot take in stray animals from other cities, they can still provide vet support for other shelters that need it.