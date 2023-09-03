Harlingen barbershop caters to children with special needs

A Rio Grande Valley hairdresser is making a name for herself by giving haircuts to kids with special needs.

Alec Lopez, 5, has special needs.

"Alexander, we knew from the beginning he was special," Alec's father, Michael Lopez, said.

When Alec was four, he was diagnosed with a sensory disorder, which means he has trouble processing light, certain textures and sounds

"Sound is the biggest thing. Even now, if he hears a loud noise, we go into the restroom and wash our hands. When he turns the blow-dryer on, he can't stay on the loud noise, so I actually have to cover his ears," Michael said.

The confidence of a good haircut is something Alec can feel.

"The way he looks and the way he presents himself is important to him," Michael said.

But because of his needs, a traditional haircut session is difficult for him

The buzz of the trimmers and the cut hairs on his neck add stress.

A few years ago, his parents brought him to Batcave Barbershop in Harlingen.

Amber Marie opened Batcave during the pandemic, but she's been doing hair for 15 years. She now specializes in haircuts for children who are on the autism spectrum or have sensory issues.

She says this work found her.

"I had a parent come in, and I could tell the child was on a spectrum, but it didn't really bother me," Marie said. "At the end of the day, there should be a barber for everybody."

Her passion for her kids comes from her own inner child.

"I had no idea that I was one of the few two shops in the entire Valley that offered something like that. I didn't intend this to be for kids. I just happened to like Batman," Marie said.

She uses her knowledge of heroes, and a few sensory techniques, to make sure her clients are comfortable in the chair.

"I usually put on a movie that they're going to like and at that point in time, I just talk to them, try to get to know them. Some of them are nonverbal, regardless of nonverbal, I still talk to them," Marie said.

The power of a good haircut, and a good haircut experience, can't be understated.

