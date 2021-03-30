Harlingen begins homebound vaccination program

Photo Credit: City of Harlingen

Harlingen kicked off their new Homebound Vaccination Program and vaccinated 11 residents with the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, with more scheduled this week.

The program consists of 15 firefighters with the city’s fire department administering the vaccine to homebound residents as emergency medical technicians monitor the inoculation for any type of reaction, according to a news release from the city.

The vaccines were provided by Cameron County, the news release stated. Harlingen’s Health Director Josh Ramirez said the city is working with the National Guard to provide Johnson & Johnson vaccines for the program.

“We have a list of all the people who have called us for homebound [COVID-19] testing so we’re using the same list that we have already to see who wants to get [the vaccine] along with their providers,” Ramirez said.

The vaccine team will be administering the shots Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m., the news release stated. Ramirez said the program will work with the homebound residents should they need after-hours scheduling.

Residents of Harlingen who are homebound can contact the Harlingen Health Department at 956-216-5220 to register to get the vaccine at home.