Harlingen CBD shop broken into for second time in two weeks

A CBD shop was broken into in Harlingen late Monday night.

CBD Wellness RGV Owner Greg Solis said this was the second break-in his store faced in two weeks.

“There were a couple of masked gentlemen who came in [last week] and they took about $2,000 worth of product and they used a large rock to break into the shop,” Solis said.

Solis said this is the first time in the four years that his business has been open that he’s had issues with break-ins.

Because of the initial break-in, Solis decided to beef up security and spent about $2,500 on security cameras inside and outside the shop.

“It has a window break sensor and it throws into my phone notifications whenever people walk by, and it immediately notifies police,” Solis said.

Solis said he believes the same people who broke into his store last week were the ones who tried to break in on Monday, but fled the scene after triggering the alarm when they broke the window.

The Harlingen Police Department said that CBD Wellness RGV — located at 1729 W. Harrison Ave. C — is in an area where they’ve received at least five reports of break-ins in the last month.

“I want people to be aware, I want business owners, homeowners, to know that they need to keep their property safe, and obviously I would hate for this to happen to anybody else,” Solis said.

According to Solis, it will take him $800 to replace the broken glass.

Those with any information on the break-in are urged to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5400.

