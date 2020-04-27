Harlingen church adapts to drive-in services amid stay-at-home orders

Parishioners at Treasure Hills Presbyterian Church are working to adapt to social distancing regulations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Pastor Charlie Palmer believes drive-in church services are the safest route.

When churches closed down, Palmer says services at his church continued both virtually and through a dial-in conference call.

Palmer says although everyone is looking forward to the day things can return to normal, for now the church will continue sharing their message through virtual and drive-in services.

