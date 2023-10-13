Harlingen CISD 7th grader inspiring students as female football player

At the age of 12, Nia Araguz is doing something most kids her age aren't.

Araguz plays football for Coakley Middle School in Harlingen, and she says she wants to encourage other girls to take to the field.

For Araguz, her love for the game started when she would play catch with her dad. That passion grew as she watched the pros on TV.

“Watching the NFL games, it's always been like, ‘hey, maybe I can play," Araguz said.

Araguz played her first flag football game in the fourth grade. Three years later, she puts on her cleats to tackle players twice her size.

On the team, Araguz tackles three positions as a kicker, punter and safety. She says when she's playing alongside the boys, she feels like she can do anything they can.

“It's a really big achievement for girls, and also it can show that anybody can do anything as long as they set their mind to it,” Araguz said.

Araguz is on the football field every day for at least two hours. She is also in the school band, and in the volleyball and soccer teams.

Her coach, Jake Martinez, says the team embraces her hard work and energy on the field.

“I have heard a lot of my friends and cousins telling me that a bunch of girls from their school want to play football now because they have seen what I have done,” Araguz said. “Don't let anyone tell you what you can't, you should show them that you can do it."

Watch the video above for the full story.