Harlingen CISD announces new aviation program

Incoming Harlingen CISD high school students will soon be able to graduate with more than just a diploma.

Through a new program, students will also be able to get their private pilot and commercial drone pilot license.

District flying instructor Mitri Garib says this comes at a time when more pilots are needed.

“There needs to be somebody to fill those up as we have pilots that are retiring and people keep flying and the industry keeps moving, and we need to fill those positions,” Garib said.

Students will take part in a four-year program where their lessons start on the ground. They’ll learn about the industry and plane before they even take flight.

By their senior year, students will be in the air.

Harlingen CISD Superintendent Dr. J. A. Gonzalez says the program will be competitive, as the district will only allow up to 15 students in the program per year.

Students will need to take psychological tests before they are allowed to fly.

The program is free for students, but will cost the district an estimated $20,000 per student.

Harlingen CISD will begin the new aviation program in Aug. 2024

