Harlingen CISD approves tax rate decrease

The Harlingen CISD Board of Trustees approved a 22 cent reduction on their tax rate, according to a news release.

The reduction was approved during a Tuesday school board meeting.

The district’s new tax rate is $0.9352 per $100 valuation.

The reduction comes after the state passed Senate Bills 2 and 3, which provide property tax relief for residents.

Harlingen CISD says their budget will not be affected by the tax cut.

The new tax rate will take effect on Sunday, Oct. 1.