Harlingen CISD: Hold on high school campuses lifted after alleged threat

Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District just announced an alleged threat against a high school in Harlingen.

Associate Superintendent for Communications Marcy Martinez said no specific campus has been named, but as a precaution, there will be an increased presence of law enforcement at all high school campuses.

"HCISD takes all threats seriously," Martinez said.

Martinez said all high school campuses were put on hold, which means the hallways must remain clear, but classroom learning will resume. Students may not change classrooms during a hold.

"The safety and security of your child is our top priority," Martinez said.

Martinez said the hold has since been lifted.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.