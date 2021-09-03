Harlingen CISD lifts mask mandate for students, staff and visitors

Masks will no longer be required for those attending, visiting, or working at Harlingen CISD schools.

The announcement came in the form of a letter posted to the school district's Facebook page.

It says the decision was made because a court order suspending the governor's ban is no longer in effect.

RELATED: Physicians call on Gov. Abbott to drop ban on masks and vaccine mandates

The change comes as some Texas doctors call on the governor to toss out his executive order.

The mask mandate was implemented last week.