Harlingen CISD receives grant to fund swimming lessons to students

A new grant is destined for Harlingen CISD to help pay for swim lessons for their students.

The district offered these classes to second-graders for nearly a decade, but said the costs started adding up.

The USA Swimming Foundation gave the Harlingen school district $5,000 toward the lessons.

“It’s lots of fun, but it’s also really expensive,” district coordinator of athletic advancement and aquatics Sandra Flinn said. “We transport all of our second-graders to the pool… that's a lot of transportation needs that we have, as with everything else in our world we're talking about fuel cost and things like that.”

Flinn says they'll now be able to use the money they usually use for transportation on other programs in the district.