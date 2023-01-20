Harlingen CISD student in custody after threat made against campus

A student with the Harlingen Independent School District is in custody in connection to a threat that circulated at Cano Freshman Academy, the district said.

The threat was made through text and circulated throughout the school, district spokeswoman Brianna Vela said.

The Harlingen Police Department and the school district responded immediately to the threat there, Vela added.

There still remains an increase in security presence at the campus, Vela said.

"Many of these threats turn out to be made by individuals who claim they were joking or playing a prank. However, these threats are not jokes, they are crimes. HCISD and all law enforcement agencies will hold individuals accountable who commit these crimes." Vela said.