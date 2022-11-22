Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food

Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church.

The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen.

The team of volunteers started their day at 8:30 a.m. to fill up the backpacks to be given to school counselors for distribution.

All the food inside will last for a week.

"It's a blessing to us," volunteer Jet Thorckmorton said. "Everyone here seems to enjoy it, we couldn't do it without this team that we have. God has blessed us with not only food donations, but money and volunteers."

School counselors often take notice of kids who ask for extra lunches, and sometimes even families reach out to ask the school for help.

The ages range from three years old on up, and although most of the kids are in elementary, some are in middle school as well.