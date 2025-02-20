Harlingen City Commission names interim police chief
The Harlingen City Commission approved naming Alfredo Alvear as the interim police chief during their meeting on Wednesday night.
"We appreciate you and all that you do and everything, the more than two decades to Harlingen PD, so [the police department] is in good hands," Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said during the meeting.
Alvear's appointment comes after former Harlingen Police Chief Michael Kester retired on Feb. 4. Alvear has been with the Harlingen Police Department for more than 20 years.
