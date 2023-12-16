Harlingen community helping Arizona family search for missing dog

Johnna Hayse said she’s keeping the faith thanks to the Harlingen community.

Hayse and her wife were visiting her family in Harlingen for Thanksgiving when their 4-year-old dog, Maile, ran away.

Ever since then, Hayse and her wife have taken turns flying down to Harlingen from their home in Tuscon, Arizona, to continue the search for Maile.

The couple rescued Maile from the Arizona desert three years ago when they found her eating rocks out of starvation before they took her in.

“That dog is incredible,” Hayse said. “I know that she was woven together by God's hands; she is extremely special."

Maile's story is being felt across their community as dozens of strangers join Hayse in the search.

“The community has loved us and supported us,” Hayse said.

Trish Swander is part of the search party. She said she's been taking time off work to help bring Maile home.

“They had to go back home and leave her here, so I think we felt responsible to continue the search for them even though we didn't really know them,” Swander said. “All we have to do is ask, and people come out of the woodwork to help."

Hayse said even though she doesn’t live in Harlingen anymore, it will always be home, and this community is a big reason why.

Maile was last seen Thursday near Montezuma Road and Stone Creek Drive in Harlingen. Those who see her are urged to call 469-381-4611 and 817-412-0137.

A $1,000 reward is available.