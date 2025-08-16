Harlingen community takes part in cleanup event
More than 200 pounds of trash were picked up in Harlingen.
The city held its first cleanup event on Saturday. Crews, residents and volunteers with Keep Harlingen Beautiful participated in the cleanup.
They focused on areas near the tourism center under Expressway 83.
Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda says that area was chosen after getting several complaints from residents.
"We did about a half mile and a half mile back," Sepulveda said. "We've been listening to the community, they voiced their concerns about 'hey, we want our community to look beautiful.' When you're driving into Harlingen, this is a quick snapshot."
The city says they plan to have these cleanup events every month.
