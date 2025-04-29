Harlingen couple plead guilty in multi-million dollar Medicare fraud scheme

A Harlingen couple who operated a durable medical equipment company have pleaded guilty to defrauding Medicare, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said 46-year-old Jeremiah Yzaguirre and his wife, 45-year-old Maria Luisa Yzaguirre, operated Southwest Medical Homepatient.

The business was enrolled in the Medicare program as a provider for medical equipment and services. They claimed to provide parts and repairs for power wheelchairs among other services, according to the news release.

As part of their pleas, the couple admitted to receiving millions of dollars for parts and repairs that were never performed or provided. Also, they both acknowledged to billing Medicare approximately $736,072 for parts and repairs for one specific beneficiary and falsely claiming to have replaced expensive parts numerous times, according to the news release.

The news release said the couple also admitted to using the proceeds from the scheme to purchase items including cryptocurrency, a vehicle, electronics, miscellaneous collectibles and purses.

As a result of the couple's scheme, between 2019 and 2023, Medicare was billed $14 million for power wheelchairs, parts and repairs for just 37 Medicare beneficiaries, according to the news release.

Jeremiah and Maria are scheduled for sentencing on August 4. They both face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible maximum fine of $250,000. They are permitted to remain on bond pending their sentencing.