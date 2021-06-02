Harlingen distributing sandbags to residents

Photo Credit: City of Harlingen.

The city of Harlingen is making sandbags available to residents and businesses Wednesday, June 2 until 6 p.m. in preparation for possible heavy rainfall over the next few days, the city announced in a news release.

Sandbags are available at the Public Works Facility, located at 404 S. 54th Street.

Residents will be required to present their ID and water bill showing they have garbage service with the city before receiving the sandbags. Residents will be allowed six bags and businesses will receive 12 bags, the news release stated.