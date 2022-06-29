Harlingen family's home damaged after catching fire

A family's home is damaged after catching fire in Harlingen on Tuesday.

Firefighters say the roof was on fire when they responded to the home on Buchanan St.

"The occupants that were home were doing something outside," said Harlingen fire Captain Roberto Torres. "That's when they noticed the fire so everybody was out of the structure. It's possible that they may have tried to smoke out some bees."

No injuries were reported.

Torres recommends calling in professionals to rid your home of bees.