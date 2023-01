Harlingen Fire Department receives donations from Firehouse Subs

The Harlingen Fire Department purchased seven new vehicle stabilization kits for their frontline units.

The purchase was made possible through a $24,000 donation from the Firehouse Subs’ Public Safety Foundation.

“The most important thing is, it's gonna make it safer,” Harlingen fire Chief Rafael Palderas said. “It's gonna be safer for our guys to make sure that that vehicle doesn't move when it's in a certain position."