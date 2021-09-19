Harlingen football game brings team, Life Skills students together

This week the Harlingen Cardinal football team hosted their fourth annual match-up against the high school's Life Skills students.

The annual game is one Manny Gomez, Harlingen High School head football coach says his team has yet to win.

"It's important to me because I have a brother that's special needs," Gomez said. "I tell these kids, you know, you don't know how blessed you guys have it just to be able to come out here and run around and play the game that you love."

Touchdown after touchdown, the Life Skills students kept pouring it on.

School officials say the annual game does a great job at bringing the campus community together.