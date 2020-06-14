Harlingen H-E-B employee tests positive for coronavirus

H-E-B announced on Friday that one of their employees at a Harlingen location had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID19.

According to an H-E-B news release, the employee works at the H-E-B store located at 613 South Expressway 83, near Lincoln Avenue.

The employee was last in the store on June 6, stated the release.

“All directly affected Partners at the location have been notified and the store has been deep cleaned and sanitized multiple times since then.”