Harlingen High School student arrested following social-media threat
HARLINGEN – A Harlingen High School student was arrested Monday following an alleged threat to the school.
Spokesman for the Harlingen Police Department Sgt. Larry Moore says the female student allegedly posted on Snapchat that she was going to “shoot up the school”.
According to the release posted by Harlingen police, the situation was addressed and “at no time was any student or faculty member in any danger.”
