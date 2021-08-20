Harlingen man charged with possessing child pornography

Ruben Trevino Jr. Photo credit: Office of Cameron County DA Luis V. Saenz

A 23-year-old Harlingen man was arrested Friday on six counts of possession of child pornography, Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz announced in a news release.

Investigators with the Cameron County District Attorney’s office and other agencies arrested Ruben Trevino Jr. after executing a search warrant at his home in response to “information about internet access of Child Pornography,” a news release from the DA’s office stated.

“During the search, evidentiary material was seized and Trevino was taken into custody and arraigned this afternoon,” the release stated.

Bond was set at $120,000 for Trevino Jr. He faces up to 60 years in prison, the release stated.

Reports of online child exploitation can be made online or by calling 1-800-843-5678.