Harlingen man pleads guilty to girlfriend's murder, sentenced to 30 years

A Harlingen man has pleaded guilty to murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Anthony Eliff was sentenced to 30 years for the shooting death of Elyn Loera on Tuesday. He was charged for her murder back in 2022, three years after Loera went missing in 2019.

Loera's mother, Rosie, spent years trying to find out what happened to her daughter. She died from COVID before Loera's remains were found in 2020.

Eliff was already convicted of shooting and killing his former roommate in February 2020. He was sentenced to 75 years for murder, plus 20 years for unlawful possession of a firearm.

"The defendant has once and for all been removed from our community for the rest of life. In addition to the 75-year sentence he had already received, today he was sentenced to 30 years," Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said.

Both sentences will run concurrently, and Eliff was also given credit for time served.