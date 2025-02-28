Harlingen mayor discusses results of study into city’s homeless population

A mom of three in Harlingen with a baby on the way has relied on the Loaves & Fishes shelter to try to get back on her feet.

“I just wanna go work now, I really just wanna work,” the woman who asked to not be identified said.

The woman left New Mexico to come back to the Rio Grande Valley. Harlingen Mayor Norma Sepulveda said many don't realize the people who need help are from our community.

“I think most people in our community have this misconception that the people that are on the streets in the city of Harlingen must not be from Harlingen," Sepulveda said.

During a recent Harlingen commissioners meeting, a consultant made a presentation of the current homelessness situation in the city.

The study began in summer 2024, and revealed the human stories behind the numbers.

Nearly 50 to 70 people living on the streets were either born in Harlingen, or grew-up in the city.

Many of them have family but have cut ties with those loved-ones, Sepulveda said.

The mayor said she believes the number of homeless people on the streets of Harlingen is manageable, but action must be taken to avoid the number from growing.

“We need to provide mental health resources," Sepulveda said.

Sepulveda said she and city commissioners will continue to discuss dedicating more money to helping the homeless population in the city.

