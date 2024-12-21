Harlingen Medical Center reports increase in emergency room visits

A Harlingen hospital is reporting an increase in people showing up to the emergency room.

A spokesperson for Harlingen Medical Center told Channel 5 News that the uptick began on Monday.

Specific numbers weren’t provided, but the hospital said doctors are seeing a mix of illnesses.

The illnesses being seen include the flu, uncontrolled diabetes, and heart concerns.

“That's where the complications happen, then they end up in the E.R.,” Harlingen Medical Center Resident of Internal Medicine Dr. Manali Patel said. “So my recommendation to everybody whoever is sick you can try taking over the counter… but if it doesn't improve you should seek your primary care doctor."

Experts recommend contacting your primary care doctor if symptoms persist after two to four days of using over the counter meds.