Harlingen mom accuses elementary P.E. teacher of injuring her child

A Harlingen mom claims a Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District employee injured her child.

Stephanie Hernandez said her child is enrolled here at Jefferson Elementary. She got emotional describing what happened to her son earlier this year.

"There's no reason that he should have been through this. He goes to school to be there to be safe," Hernandez said.

Hernandez is struggling to come to terms with what happened to her six-year-old son.

She tells Channel 5 News in January her son was hurt at school by one of his teachers.

"He described it to me that he was placed in a chokehold, and he got his feet stepped on, and he was up in the air," Hernandez said.

She immediately filed a report with the Harlingen Police Department and reached out to her child's school. She learned a camera inside the gym captured what happened.

Late last month, Harlingen CISD showed her video of what happened in January.

"I saw the same thing. He was...up in the air by his wrist...and the coach goes and hides in the little corner," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says that coach's name was Sessia Wyche.

"It's sad, my son is six years old, compared to this guy that did this to him," Hernandez said.

According to Harlingen CISD's news page, Wyche is a coach with the district. The Jefferson Elementary website also listed him as a P.E. elementary teacher.

Harlingen's jail logs show a man by the same name, Sessia Wyche, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with injury to a child. He was arraigned and paid bond the same day.

Channel 5 News asked the police department about the charges and if they were linked to Hernandez's claims. We were told this is an ongoing investigation.

Those same questions were asked to Harlingen CISD.

They sent a statement that says in part the district can't comment on personnel matters, but they are addressing the concerns raised administratively and will continue to evaluate the situation.

Hernandez says following what happened, her son didn't want to go back to school. She wants other parents to listen to their children and for the school district to hold the coach responsible.

"I encourage any parents that if their kids don't want to go to school or if their kids make an outcry, please listen to them," Hernandez said.

Channel 5 News asked the district about Wyche's employment status, but we were not provided further information. We did also request additional information from the police department.

