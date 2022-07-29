Harlingen Municipal Court holding amnesty program through month of August

If you owe money on a traffic ticket and skipped out on court in Harlingen, you're in luck.

An amnesty program starts Monday, Aug. 1, and will run through Aug. 31.

People who have a failure to appear charge can get their charge waived if they pay their fines.

"It saves you a lot of money," said Harlingen judge Robert Garcia. "You don't have to be afraid to come to the court and pay your ticket because you won't be arrested."

Payments can be made online, in person or by mail.