Harlingen nursing home reports COVID-19 outbreak

Wednesday, August 19 2020
By: Christian von Preysing

Treasure Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Harlingen is the latest nursing home in Cameron County to report a COVID-19 outbreak.

Thirteen residents at Treasure Hills and two employees have tested positive for the virus.

It's the eighth nursing home to report a COVID-19 outbreak to Cameron County.

