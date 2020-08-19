Harlingen nursing home reports COVID-19 outbreak
Treasure Hills Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Harlingen is the latest nursing home in Cameron County to report a COVID-19 outbreak.
Thirteen residents at Treasure Hills and two employees have tested positive for the virus.
It's the eighth nursing home to report a COVID-19 outbreak to Cameron County.
Watch the video for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Harlingen nursing home reports COVID-19 outbreak
-
MB Superbugs: Antibiotic Resistance a Growing Problem During the Pandemic
-
In wake of Hurricane Hanna, consumer advocate offers tips on buying a...
-
New drug being used for COVID-19 patients with respiratory failure
-
McAllen private school opens up despite pandemic concerns