Harlingen police: 7-year-old girl accidentally shot, one man in custody

Photo credit: MGN Online

A 7-year-old girl is recovering after she was accidentally shot in the leg, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

A 21-year-old man related to the victim is in custody in connection with the Tuesday morning shooting, police added.

Harlingen police responded to the 9500 block of Kingbird Drive at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday where two people were arguing.

Police didn’t provide details on what led to the victim being shot in the leg.

The unidentified man is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police, the young girl was hospitalized and is in stable condition.