Harlingen police arrest two suspects in connection with shooting of teen

Adam Gritzner. Photo Credit: Harlingen Police Department

The Harlingen Police Department arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting that hospitalized a 16-year-old male, according to a news release.

Officers were dispatched to 4205 Wilson Road Tuesday at 2 a.m. where they found the teen with a single gunshot wound, according to a news release.

The suspect vehicle was located and two suspects — Adam Gritzner, 19, and a 16-year-old juvenile — were arrested, according to a news release.

Authorities also recovered a stolen handgun and a shotgun during the arrest.

Gritzner was arraigned on multiple charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and was given a $40,000 bond. The juvenile suspect was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the county juvenile detention center.

The shooting victim is recovering at a local hospital, the release stated.