Harlingen police boosting patrol for Valentine’s Day vendors
Harlingen police will be patrolling the area to check if roadside Valentine’s Day vendors have permits.
Those caught selling without a permit will be shut down.
City leaders say the permits are needed to protect buyers.
More News
News Video
-
La Feria to hold free food distribution
-
Harlingen police boosting patrol for Valentine’s Day vendors
-
Valley students get hands-on learning experience at Willacy County ranch
-
New subdivision in Harlingen raises flooding concerns among residents
-
Family speaks out after cemetery plot found flooded during family service