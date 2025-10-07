Harlingen police execute search warrant at home
The Harlingen Police Department executed a search warrant near 9th Street and Adams Avenue, according to Sgt. Larry Moore.
Police units were seen in the area. Moore said this was part of an investigation but did not provide further details.
Channel 5 News is working to gather more information. Check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
Walk For Women hosting fundraiser to raise breast cancer awareness at South...
-
Made in the 956: Harlingen café mixing old traditions with future goals
-
City of McAllen, STC partner to bring GED, English classes to the...
-
Repairs underway for San Benito road damaged by March floods
-
Heart of the Valley - Breast Cancer Awareness: Weslaco cancer survivor shares...