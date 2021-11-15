Harlingen police: Human remains recovered from Arroyo waterway

Photo credit: MGN Online

Harlingen police recovered human remains from the Arroyo waterway on Monday.

Around 8:30 a.m., police received a call from a concerned citizen regarding possible human remains in the Arroyo.

The Harlingen Fire Department assisted the Harlingen Police Department in recovering the remains.

The remains have not been identified at this time, police said, adding that it's unclear if the remains are of a male or female.

The case remains under investigation.