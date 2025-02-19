x

Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass

Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass
6 hours 40 minutes 8 seconds ago Wednesday, February 19 2025 Feb 19, 2025 February 19, 2025 12:11 PM February 19, 2025 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a body that was found underneath an overpass, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.

The body was found on Frontage Road and Tyler Street.

Moore said the cause of death "appears to be natural causes, but [we] won’t know until [the] autopsy."

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days