Harlingen police investigate body found under overpass
The Harlingen Police Department is investigating a body that was found underneath an overpass, according to police spokesperson Sgt. Larry Moore.
The body was found on Frontage Road and Tyler Street.
Moore said the cause of death "appears to be natural causes, but [we] won’t know until [the] autopsy."
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
