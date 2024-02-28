Person of interest in custody following fatal shooting near Harlingen park
One person is in custody following a Tuesday shooting at a city park that left one person dead, according to the Harlingen Police Department.
The individual — identified as a person of interest in connection with the investigation — has not been charged, Harlingen police spokesman Sgt. Larry Moore said.
Police responded to a report of shots fired at the Arroyo Hike and Bike Trail near McKelvey Park on the Business 77 bridge at around 10:30 p.m. where they found a man laying on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Moore said.
Harlingen police said the victim has been identified, but are withholding his name at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
