Harlingen police investigate fatal pedestrian-involved hit-and-run

The Harlingen Police Department is actively investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved hit-and-run.

Harlingen police received a call at around 1:50 a.m. Sunday in reference to a male lying on the side of the road at the intersection of Business 77 and New Combes Highway, according to a news release.

The male was identified as 48-year-old Julio Cesar Villarreal, according to Sgt. Larry Moore.

The news release said Villarreal was already dead when officers arrived. He appeared to have several serious injuries that seemed to have been caused by being struck by a vehicle.

Police are urging anyone with any information to contact Investigator Vega at 956-216-5510 or Harlingen Crime Stoppers at 956-425-8477.