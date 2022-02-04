Harlingen police investigating deadly one-vehicle crash
One person is dead after a crash in Harlingen Friday morning, according to a news release from the Harlingen Police Department.
Police say the one-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. near 25th Street and Rio Hondo Road.
Harlingen police said they are in the process of notifying the person's next of kin.
The Harlingen Police Department's Highway Unit continues to investigate.
