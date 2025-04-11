x

Harlingen police search for missing teen

Harlingen police search for missing teen
5 hours 4 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, April 11 2025 Apr 11, 2025 April 11, 2025 6:25 PM April 11, 2025 in News - Local

The Harlingen Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing female teen.

Nicole Hinojosa, 15, was last seen on March 23. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact Harlingen police at 956-216-5940.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days